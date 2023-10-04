Pokemon Go players left frustrated after “stupidest route” gets accepted in minutes

One Pokemon Go player has left the community confused and reeling after getting a ridiculous route accepted in minutes.

Routes have long been a point of frustration for Pokemon Go players, with many finding their suggestions being refused, or the routes they explore taking them to questionable locations, or being far too long.

However, one Pokemon Go player seems to have taken Niantics approval service in their stride, providing the “stupidest route” and getting it approved in just two minutes, leaving the community baffled and frustrated.

One Pokemon Go player made the “stupidest route” and it gets approved in minutes

Sharing their creation on Reddit, one user showed an image of their route, titling the image by saying: “I just created the stupidest route. It got approved in 2 minutes”

The route in question appears to just be a short walk from a specific gym, then a variety of circles around one location. Shockingly, the simplistic route was approved extremely quickly, leaving players stunned.

With Routes being so controversial, especially when it comes to the approving process, plenty in the community took to the comments to complain about how “this is why people get mad at this game. This stuff gets approved but legitimate routes get removed.”

Others expressed their frustrations with the fact that their own Routes haven’t been approved, slamming Niantic for only taking two minutes to approve this one: “2 minutes? Meanwhile, it’s been checks notes 8 days shy of a month since my stroll around work was submitted.”

However, while many found it frustrating one user explained why this like got approved so quickly, highlighting how the player was “within the boundaries of a green biome, not entering residential areas and not crossing roads, so you got sent to the auto-approval queue by default.”

The nature of Route approval is something many members of the Pokemon Go community debate, but it seems there are always certain journeys that slip through the cracks.