Pokemon Go players insist key feature is “worst part of this game”

Pokemon Go players have had enough of PvP in its current state, with many insisting it’s the “worst part of this game.” PvP is only one part of the machine that is Pokemon Go – players can easily get to Level 50, catch ’em all, or even grab hundos without the need to dive into PvP very much.

However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the feature is such a key aspect. After all, battling is imperative for most Pokemon games, and Go is no different.

With the current Ultra League and Summer Great League, the player base is inherently frustrated. Many are swearing off the feature until it’s changed back to its normal form, while others are highlighting that PvP only serves to make the game worse.

Niantic

Sharing their frustration on the Pokemon Go Reddit, one player slammed PvP, crediting the lack of damage calculations, times they’ve “lost to a single tap” and even the lack of speed stats.

“The amount of ‘you hit them but damage didn’t calculate b/c damage is only calculated at the end of the attack animation’ which makes no sense, and the amount of times I have lost to a single tap is just so incredibly infuriating” shared the poster, revealing just how frustrating the feature is for some.

Naturally, as explained by many in the comments, it’s primarily down to committing to a high-quality team with some expert counters, but for those not investing all their time into PvP, the battles can feel impossible.

Other players were quick to berate the feature in the comments, with some stating that “it feels more like a chore than something I ever actually want to do” while another labeled it as “clunky” and “very hard to enjoy coming from a main-game competitive player.”

Sure, the Pokemon Go PvP will be pretty different from the main game, but the primary frustrations do lean towards it being so different from its inspiration.

While some like the solo aspect of PvP, others are convinced that “PvP not being in the game would probably make the game significantly better.” This proves just how controversial it really is among the community.