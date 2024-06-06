Pokemon Go players insist Egg events are “a scam” before Scorching Steps

Pokemon Go events come in all shapes and sizes, featuring fan-favorite Pokemon, intriguing new tasks, or even special items that tie into the in-game lore. Egg events, where specific rare Pokemon can be found in the Egg pool are fun, but they’re often controversial.

The upcoming Scorching Steps event seems to have taken the debate over Eggs to a new height. Players have taken to social media to air their frustrations with the event, slamming Egg events as a “scam” and comparing hatching to loot boxes.

One Pokemon Go player unloaded their anger about hatching Eggs in the game, sharing their own experience about trying to get a Riolu with good stats and being unable to do so. They complained, “It felt like … rigged bs.”

Other fans were on board with the initial player’s frustration, with one reader chiming in, “Agreed. Egg events are the garbagest of events.” Another player shared that they no longer cared about Egg events, noting, “There is no guaranteed hatch out of one hundred or one thousand. So don’t bother.”

One irritated Pokemon Go player even compared Eggs to loot boxes before saying, “I would never spend money, in-game or otherwise, to buy incubators.”

A common complaint in this thread is that Niantic doesn’t always disclose Egg hatching odds during events. An example of this can be seen in the official Scorching Steps post below, where players must “be very lucky” to hatch Larvesta on 21 June during the event.

Not everyone was on board with the complaints, though, with some taking issue with the use of “scam” to describe the game. A reader noted, “Having paid elements is not a scam. Getting better things for money is not a scam. Learn what the word scam means, I beg of thee.”

The initial poster defended their point here, highlighting the hidden hatching odds as one of their main concerns with Egg events. Several other fans were in agreement, with one referring to the practice as “absolutely bonkers”.

Whether you’re a fan of the Egg events or feeling put off by the upcoming Scorching Steps event, it’s hard to deny that Eggs are a consistently hot topic in the Pokemon Go community. Whether it’s to do with Egg pools or events, fans are almost always getting scrambled over hatching Pokemon.

To keep up to date with the latest Pokemon Go event information, make sure to check out our event schedule and Egg charts.