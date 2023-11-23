Pokemon Go players horrified at bad Pokemon graphics used in news report

An old Pokemon Go news report from 2016 is horrifying current players of the game after it resurfaces online.

When Pokemon Go launched in 2016, it managed to break into the mainstream consciousness in a way that no other entry in the series had before. This resulted in numerous Pokemon Go parodies, as everyone had an opinion on this game that was attracting attention to smartphones.

The success of Pokemon Go also led to serious news reports about its influence. This might seem silly initially, but it bears mentioning that people have died playing Pokemon Go, as a game centered around going outside inevitably led players into dangerous situations.

One of these informative news reports explaining Pokemon Go has resurfaced online, with fans mocking its terrible visuals, which were clearly produced at short notice to be used for a hot news story.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared images of a CBS news report from 2016 that explained how Pokemon Go works. Players rushed to the thread to mock the graphics used in the report, which included horrifying recreations of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu.

“Why. Why is Charmander moving like that” one user writes, while another says, “Well gee, thanks, I didn’t want to sleep tonight anyway.”

The full report can be seen on the sebmal YouTube channel for those who want to see the t-posing Pokemonstrosities in action.

One question fans raised is why these 3D images were even necessary. There must be countless official images of the Pokemon available online that are cleared for media use, which could have been put in the background of the report. Was the pirouetting Charmander needed for the full gravity of the story?

It would have taken a lot of work to create these horrible 3D models and to give them basic animations, which were likely created under a quick schedule, considering how quickly Pokemon Go became a hit.

In recent years, the Pokemon franchise has taken a lot of grief over the quality of its graphics, but at least the issues present in the Paldea region can’t compare to the horrors of a cursed news report from years ago.