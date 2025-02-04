Pokemon Go players horrified as Go Tour Unova greenlit for Los Angeles

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova is rapidly approaching, and one of the two in-person events has been in limbo for weeks. However, following an official announcement, Go Tour: Unova Los Angeles will continue as planned despite the recent fires, and players are not happy.

Pokemon Go players have been bracing for Go Tour: Unova for months, prepping for the Global event on March 1 and 2, as well as the in-person events in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles in California.

However, following the devastating wildfire disasters around Los Angeles, the future of the LA Go Tour event was uncertain. Because new fires have continued to pop up around the city, and thousands of residents have been displaced following the loss of their homes, many assumed the event would be canceled, postponed, or moved to a place that would be less disruptive.

However, an official announcement from Niantic on February 4, 2025, has confirmed that Go Tour: Unova will go forward as planned in LA. Players have flooded the comments of the post, pushing back against the decision.

Go Tour: Unova LA event slammed by players

In an announcement posted to the PokemonGoLive X account, Niantic announced, “In partnership with the Rose Bowl Operating Company and local authorities, we have made the decision to continue holding the in-person Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Los Angeles experience at Rose Bowl Stadium. More information, including how we are supporting the local community, will be shared at a later date.”

In the comments, players have responded to the announcement, vocalizing concern for those still dealing with the loss of homes and what impact a major event will have on LA residents. One stated, “This is a big L. Holding an event that requires hundreds if not thousands of rooms to be reserved taking away from the locals who have lost their homes is not a good look. Says a lot about your priorities. It ain’t the people that’s for sure. Do better!”

Another jumped in, pressing Niantic to openly do something to support the area. They commented, “Want to make a better decision? Donate some of its earnings to the several fire departments currently risking their lives to fight it. True masters, those.”

One player added, “The right play would have been having it in a different location or just postponing it to a different date,” in response to the news.

The only good news players are celebrating is the ability to refund their already-purchased event tickets until February 23, 2025. Many have made a point to say they will be refunding, rather than attending the LA event.