Pokemon Go players hope Niantic won’t miss “golden opportunity” for Halloween

Pokemon Go players have been looking ahead to the game’s future events, specifically Halloween, with hopes that Niantic will deliver the alt-form of a Gen 1 favorite.

Labeling the spooky season in a Reddit thread as a “golden opportunity” to introduce Gigantamax Gengar, the author wrote, “This would be perfect for the Halloween vibes,” further requesting that the developers “throw in the Greavard family for a wild Shiny hunt” for good measure.

Niantic has repeatedly teased Dynamaxing for Pokemon Go, with the Sword & Shield feature expected to follow Shared Skies in the mobile title’s next season.

Article continues after ad

One user supported the initial request, responding, “I would love that, but I also hope they re-release Mega Gengar for those who don’t have it.”

Mega Gengar was last obtainable from Mega Raids in October 2023 and hasn’t been seen since, leading many to believe the Ghost/Poison-type is being reserved for this year’s Halloween.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe, but I can guarantee it’s gonna be another year without Mimikyu,” came another reply, prompting others, skeptical of either prospect, to share their two cents.

Article continues after ad

“They won’t. They will flood us with Drifloon, Phantump, and Pumpkaboo like last year, the year before that, and the year before that,” one claimed, adding, “My bet is on Sinistea because Niantic loves adding useless Pokemon.”

“Knowing Niantic, we’ll probably get Eevee wearing a Mimikyu costume,” quipped another.

Regarding Gigantamx Gengar, players shouldn’t get their hopes up. Dynamax teasers aside, Niantic has made zero references to the former. Considering some Megas are still yet to arrive, fans of Sword & Shield’s gimmick will be waiting some time for their turn as yet.

Article continues after ad

Until then, there’s plenty to get on with in Pokemon Go. Triumph Together is still ongoing, and there’s still time to catch Xerneas and Mega Salamence in Raids before they rotate out.