Pokemon Go players highlight biggest failing with paid Mythical encounters

A Pokemon Go player brought up a big problem involving Mythical encounters and the Masterwork Research after investing almost a year in a disappointing Pokemon.

In Niantic’s mobile game, Legendary Pokemon are usually found in 5-Star Raid battles, so trainers can attempt to catch them after winning a battle. However, Mythicals are harder to obtain as they tend to appear as rewards for completing Special Research tasks.

More so, there are a few paid Special Research that guarantee players a Mythical encounter, while others – such as the Masterwork Research – can secure you a Shiny one.

While paying is a valid way of getting extra chances of securing a hard-to-obtain Pokemon or even registering one you might be missing, finding out the Pokemon you’ve longed for has terrible IVs is infuriating.

3-Star Mythicals are a myth

A user from the Pokemon Go Reddit complained about spending money on a Masterwork Research that promised them a Shiny Shaymin, only to find out the Mythical only had two out of three stars.

The most painful part is that the Shiny Shaymin Special Research took them 11 months to complete, as it has pretty hard quests, two of them even require 21 days (each) to be completed.

Their point is that if players are already paying for a Shiny Mythical, the Pokemon should have a secured high rating since it’s precisely a reward. As one user noted, “Should be guaranteed 3 stars. Doesn’t make sense to leave people with 2-star rewards”, to which another added, “If I’m paying and only have one shot at it, give me something good!”.

Asking for a Pokemon with perfect IVs would be insane, but some fans believe Niantic should at least make the paid rewards 3-star Pokemon. “True as this is, it’s just a huge psychological block that the majority of players can’t get past. I know I can’t. Three stars is the bare minimum. I don’t want to spend time investing in a symbolically mediocre Pokémon, even if it’s the only one I’ll ever get”, an angry trainer wrote.

There seem to be extremely low odds of finding a Mythical with good stats, as many users shared images of their own creatures, all with 2 stars, with even one player showing a picture of over nine of them, all with poor ratings.

While some decided to take a more positive route, stating that Mythicals are very bad in PvP, so good IVs are not a must, it’s worth noting that Shaymin’s Sky Forme is considered one of the top Grass-type creatures in the game so far, so having one with good stats would make a difference.

Now that the Dual Destiny season is about to introduce Shiny Meloetta with yet another paid Masterwork Research during the Road to Unova event, it would be interesting to see if Niantic decides to take in the trainers’ complaints and does something about the disappointing low ratings.