Pokemon Go players heartwarmed as fan trades “god” to kid for birthday

One Pokemon Go player has completed a heartwarming trade for their friend’s son’s birthday, and the community is absolutely loving it.

Sure, Pokemon Go has plenty of community frustrations and bugs, but there are also some fantastic wholesome stories hidden within the adorable game.

In fact, many would argue that the wholesome community is what makes Pokemon Go so popular. After all, there’s nothing more enjoyable than watching a whole new generation find their love for Pokemon and striving to either catch ’em all or grab the most powerful Pokemon they can.

Wholesome Pokemon Go trade sees fan trade “one god for another”

Engrossing the community and new fans into the game was one key reason why the community loved this Reddit post.

Attaching an image of a trade, one user explained how it “was my friend’s son’s birthday and he really wanted a Mewtwo” so, as any kind Pokemon Go player would do, they “demanded a fair trade for it” and ended up getting the kid to trade them a Bidoof.

While Bidoof is far from a powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Go, the community found the post both hilarious and absolutely adorable.

In fact, many took to the comments to joke about how “Mewtwo isn’t worth Bidoof. Poor kid got scammed but I guess you’ve gotta learn how harsh the real world is sooner rather than later.”

Others exclaimed how this trade was clearly “One god for another” while others thought differently, highlighting how this was clearly “One god for a useless purple loser.”

Naturally, along with the jokes, many found the trade to be “wholesome” and an extremely kind thing to do — but the comments section certainly turned into hundreds of jokes slamming the user for “scamming” the kid into ridding his “god” Bidoof for the “useless” Mewtwo.