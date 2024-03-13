Pokemon Go players hate “criminal” end-game rewards

Hitting max level in a game should be a fun and rewarding experience – but according to some Pokemon fans, it’s not worth the effort when it comes to Pokemon Go.

Getting to max level in Pokemon Go is no joke. It takes a serious amount of dedication with the required amount of XP and daily play time, and it can often feel unobtainable as a casual player. Reaching level 50 should, in theory, feel rewarding and well worth the effort.

One Pokemon Go player took to r/pokemongo recently to excitedly share that they’d hit level 50 and other Pokemon players took this opportunity to tear apart the rewards that the game offers for maxing out your character.

Pokemon Go players frustrated with “useless” level 50 rewards

Pokemon Go player Connor_M95 posted that they’d hit max level on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of the level up screen with all the rewards and the caption “What a feeling!” They noted that they’d been a player since day one and that they were excited to join the “50 club”.

Lots of other Pokemon players in the replies congratulated OP on hitting level 50, with one person saying, “Congrats man that must feel amazing…….. I have been playing since October of last year and am at level 35 hopefully I get to level 50 soon” and another commenting, “Huge Congrats!”

The vibe quickly changed in the replies, though, with a large portion of the readers noticing the rewards given for hitting level 50. One Pokemon Go player pointed out “Am I the only one who feel the rewards are weak sauce for the end game level?”

Another commented that 5 eggs, some jackets, Poke Balls, and a few candies felt meaningless after hitting level 50, saying, “Come on, after all the money it must have taken to reach level 50 give us something more than a robust event box for finishing the game.”

Some of the rewards are arguably better than others but one that got singled out by players was the Lucky Egg. If you’re unfamiliar, Lucky Eggs double the amount of XP you earn for a specific amount of time – which isn’t really that great if you’re max level.

A frustrated player pointed out that, “The lucky eggs are funny too because while levels above 50 may be a thing one day, at the moment it’s a useless thing to receive at this level” and others felt inclined to agree.

It’s understandable why players may feel frustrated after investing so much time and effort in order to get to level 50. Something more exciting like rare encounters or events, or even a useful item like an extra egg incubator could make it feel more worthwhile in the eyes of the community.