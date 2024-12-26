Pokemon Go players furious Niantic won’t refund losses from glitch

A Pokemon Go glitch with Dialga Origin’s Roar of Time that wastes a rare resource won’t be refunded by Niantic, despite evidence of its existence and complaints by the players through official channels.

Roar of Time is an Adventure Effect with one of the best abilities in the game, as it pauses the timer on certain limited-time items, with the notable exception of Max Mushrooms. Fans commonly use it with Daily Adventure Incense, as it increases the spawn rates of wild Pokemon.

A recent glitch involving Roar of Time prevented it from affecting the Daily Incense timer. A user on The Silph Road took their complaints to Niantic, who refused to refund the resources spent despite acknowledging it was the result of a glitch.

Niantic won’t refund losses from the Roar of Time glitch

In order for a player to use Roar of Time, they need to spend both Stardust and Dialga Candy. The former is easy to acquire, but the latter can be a nightmare to get, considering how Dialga is generally a tough Raid boss who appears infrequently.

The fact that Niantic support confirmed the Stardust and candies were lost due to a bug, as well as any time lost from the Incense, and then refused to offer any compensation has made players furious.

“Make a DMA report (EU). Let them take care of it,” one player advised, while another said, “Right! ‘That couldn’t have happened, you must be wrong” -posts screenshot- ‘….okay so you were right but you still get nothing, thanks for raiding for those candies.”

The OP expressed their frustrations further in the comments, “Sucks they can steal from you if you don’t jump through hoops to play the game in a way where it won’t glitch out. I wouldn’t be this mad if I hadn’t spent real money raiding for those candies.”

Pokemon Go is notorious for its glitches, but most of them are visual ones that don’t affect the gameplay. In cases like this, Niantic will usually make up for the losses, but not refunding Dialga Candy and Stardust, two fairly benign items that don’t cost money, has understandably left players angry.

