Pokemon Go players furious at “lame” Misunderstood Mischief rewards

Pokemon Go’s Season of Mischief has come under fire after players finally completed the 16 part Misunderstood Mischief quest and were left underwhelmed by the rewards.

The Season of Mischief kicked off with the addition of Hoopa, which finally made its debut early in the content cycle.

From there, the spooky season of Halloween was next up for the Special Research story, including two parts – Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals.

On top of that, the Festival of Lights and the new Diamond and Pearl event are coming up.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief

Throughout this journey that players have been on together, completing different stages of the season’s 16 part quest, the eventual rewards have left players extremely dissatisfied.

On November 15, the following post – from user Spear_of_Zeus – surged up the Pokemon Go subreddit. It said: “This is the reward after a 16 part quest?”

Clearly, the user was not alone in their frustrations.

Pokemon trainers react

Over 5,200 people upvoted the post, with hundreds of replies.

One posted: “Your reward is being able to get the unbound Hoopa quest for free,” but many were not left satisfied by the reply. A user replied: “Still that’s f**king lame, especially because it’s directly after the community day, who thought this would be a good idea.”

Another said: “The waiting was a huge reason why it was so annoying, and still makes the sh**ty prize ridiculous.”

Not everybody has seen red over the rewards, though.

A trainer joked: “It’s not about the reward. It’s about the friends you made along the way.”

Whether or not this feedback will be absorbed by the Niantic team remains to be seen ahead of the next season, though clearly, not everybody is pleased with how this one has played out.