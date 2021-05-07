Pokemon Go players furious as Marill Limited Research tasks 'reset' after early start - Dexerto

After the Pokemon Go Marill Limited Research event went live a couple of days early, Niantic have removed it from the game and wiped any progress players made. It’s safe to say they’re not happy.

As part of the Luminous Legends X event that sees Xerneas finally make its appearance in Pokemon Go, Niantic have introduced the Marill Limited Research event.

The one day Marill extravaganza is set to take off on May 9, and promises to be a paradise for fans of the adorable water/fairy-type.

At least, that was what it supposed to be. However, a mistake on Niantic’s part meant that the event released early, and their method of fixing the problem has left a lot of fans out in the cold.

Pokemon Go Marill event starts early

A lot of trainers woke up on April 7 at 8AM to a bit of a shock: the Marill Limited Research event had started early. As players scrambled to start completing the tasks as quickly as they could, they were hit by a bit of a bombshell from Niantic.

The devs tweeted out around 10 minutes after the event went live in BST that “the Limited Research featuring Marill is currently being displayed incorrectly.”

Noting that “the research will be held again on Sunday, May 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m local time,” they went on to clarify that “the Limited Research will be reset for any Trainer who made progress or completed it before the event’s official start time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Importantly, players will not lose any Pokemon that they caught.

The Limited Research will be reset for any Trainer who made progress or completed it before the event's official start time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 7, 2021

Fans furious at Marill Limited Research progress wipe

It appears, however, that apologies aren’t enough to settle irritated fans. A look at the comments shows that fans really are not pleased that their progress has been wiped as a result of Niantic’s mistake.

One fan writes “come on Niantic, resetting the research for an error on your part !? I’m sure millions of people have already completed it…”

Come on Niantic, resetting the research for an error on your part ¿¡ I’m sure millions of people have already completed it, not only wasting their time but precious bag items if not near a Pokéstop. I think you should honour the research for Trainers who’ve completed. — ᴍìᴍìɴᴢüᴋů (@miminzuku_) May 7, 2021

Another noted that this is “a major feature slip,” and goes on to list all of the places where Niantic should have caught the issue before it went live.

That’s a major feature slip. First there is the employee how entered the date incorrectly. Next the reviewer of the change set who did not notice the wrong date. Next the QA or System tester who did not notice in pre production. Next the integrator who pushed to production. — Thomas Køhrsen (@T_Koehrsen) May 7, 2021

There are other trainers, though, who don’t like the idea that people have been allowed to potentially run the event twice and keep all of the Marills they caught.

Another user said: “Now you give those who completed it an unfair chance for two Marill day researches.”

It’s removed. Now you give those who completed it an unfair chance for two marill day researches. Due to your error — darkangeljames (@darkangeljames1) May 7, 2021

Echoing this, a trainer posted: “This is unfair…” and states that those who already completed the task “get another chance” to do it.

This is unfair…those completed the Limited Research and getting hundo, get another chance for this on Sunday….whereas the rest didn’t get similar opportunity. By right N should leaves it on for everyone to have similar chance. Just my take.😎 — kkfoo (@kkfoo333) May 7, 2021

Either way, Niantic hasn’t quite managed to satisfy Pokemon Go’s player base in their response. While some fans may be hoping for a u-turn, that looks very unlikely as the event is set to re-launch as planned on May 9.