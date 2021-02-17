Logo
Pokemon Go players frustrated by Pokeball ‘nerf’ ahead of Kanto Tour

Published: 17/Feb/2021 15:45

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Kanto Event
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players have expressed their frustration as the game appears to have “nerfed” Pokeballs ahead of the upcoming Kanto Tour event.

As the iconic Pokemon franchise prepares to mark its 25th anniversary, Niantic are running a Kanto Tour celebration event on February 20, 2021, which will feature plenty of chances to catch favorite creatures from the Gen 1 region, including Shiny Ditto for the first time.

Trainers have been busy preparing for the one-day event, as they want to get the most out of it. For many, this means stocking up on Pokeballs so they don’t run short on the day – but some people have been finding it very difficult to get their hands on them.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Trainers are struggling to get Pokeballs ahead of the Kanto Tour.

The main way for trainers to find Pokeballs has always been walking to Pokestops that appear at various landmarks on the real-world map. But with many countries advising citizens to stay home right now, that’s not really an option.

As a result, a lot of trainers have turned to gifts instead. These are in-game presents that can be shared between Pokemon Go players for free, and usually include a variety of items including Pokeballs, berries, and healing items.

But, as pointed out in a popular Reddit thread by user Benster404, gifts don’t seem to be giving many Pokeballs right now – if any at all – and many players have been left feeling like buying them from the in-game shop is the only way to get them.

How I feel when they nerf Pokéballs in gifts when I can’t go outside – Just in time for the Kanto Tour too from pokemongo

“Why does this game not want me to play it? I’ve run out of Pokeballs consistently over three days just playing it as I used to normally,” wrote one frustrated gamer, while another added, “They definitely nerfed them just now. Opened a ton of gifts and very few balls.”

A third explained: “Legit had a stretch where I had about only 10 great balls for over a week straight. Couldn’t go out much and was getting like 5 balls a day (on a good day) from gifts.”

It’s likely that players have been experiencing a lack of Pokeballs because the Valentine’s Day event, which runs from February 14 to February 18, features an increased chance of getting berries in gifts instead of Pokeballs.

This has meant that many Pokemon Go players have found themselves running low on Pokeballs, which is causing frustration as the upcoming Kanto Tour event is going to be a busy day for catching iconic Gen 1 ‘mon.

Pokemon Go Valentines Day promotional wallpaper featuring Musharna.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Valentine’s Day event replaced Pokeballs with berries in gifts.

Not everyone has experienced the same problem, though. Others joked that it feels like the game nerfs whichever item you currently need, whether that’s a revive or potions or berries, and a few well-prepared trainers had plenty of Pokeballs stocked up from previous weeks.

While the Kanto Tour event only lasts one day, Niantic have since announced that a free Kanto-themed event will run until February 27, meaning players will hopefully have enough time to ready up all the Pokeballs they need by then.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2021 leak claims new CoD will be set in World War 2 again

Published: 17/Feb/2021 14:31

by Jacob Hale
CoD 2021 leak claims World War 2 setting
Activision

A new leak regarding the 2021 Call of Duty release suggests the game will once again have a World War II setting, just four years after the release of Call of Duty: WWII.

While the earliest Call of Duty games were focused almost exclusively in the World War 2 setting, the franchise has expanded tremendously since then and covered warfare in both modern and historical, real and fictional.

Sledgehammer Games, who developed WWII back in 2017, are slated to be producing CoD 2021 according to leaks and rumors coming out — and they’re looking to revisit the setting once more.

Known leaker Victor_Z dropped a subtle hint at what they’ve heard about the new game coming out this year — with simply a hammer emoji and an image of the CoD: WWII cover art.

Back to WW2 for CoD 2021?

The hammer is, presumably, in reference to Sledgehammer Games, while the cover art seems a little more up for interpretation.

One user asked whether it would be World War 3, perhaps as a direct sequel to World War II, allowing Sledgehammer to develop their world a little further and provide a similar experience.

Instead, Victor replied only with “WW2” — suggesting that the new game will once again be set in the Second World War.

Of course, as with any Call of Duty leak, the responses have been fairly mixed. While many players enjoyed World War II, it also had its fair share of critics. Not to mention that the time period has been covered extensively not only in  past CoD games, but in the shooter genre at large.

There’s no way to know what to expect until Activision officially confirms the upcoming game, and as always, all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt — though Victor is historically reliable.

Sledgehammer were expected to release their next Call of Duty title in 2020, but this was replaced with Black Ops Cold War. It was never quite made clear why this change was made, but it has given SHG a little extra time to make this game exactly how they want it.

cod world war 2 boats
Activision
World War 2 was met with mixed response when it released.

As a result, that means it’s been four years since their last effort, while most teams usually get just three — so fingers crossed this works out exactly how both player and developer want it to.

Let us know how you feel about another World War 2 game by tweeting us at @DexertoIntel.