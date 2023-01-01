Pokemon Go players frustrated by “offensively bad” New Year event

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Pokemon Go players looking to enjoy the holiday festivities have been left disappointed by the New Year’s 2023 event calling it “offensively bad.”

Keeping in line with years prior, Niantic has once again hosted a New Year event to cap off the holiday season. This event lasts from December 31, 2022, to January 4, 2023, and it boasts festive costumed Pokemon, new character poses and outfits, and fireworks to light up the in-game sky.

However, like many of Pokemon Go’s recent events, players haven’t been very pleased with the New Year event. Many players have shared their thoughts online, claiming that some of the promised features aren’t working as intended or that the event as a whole has been a disappointment.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go New Year event deemed “worst event ever”

On January 1, just a day into the event, players took to the TheSilphRoad subreddit to express their grievances with the event. The annoyances were aired under a post made by user georgiaajamess who first commented, “Fireworks, Stickers, and even research not appearing for the new year event? Of course, they remembered to turn on the 500-coin pose, though.”

These sentiments and more were shared in the comments below the post. “How hard is to turn on like 3 basic features they announced long ago? Did they really say “Screw this” and went home, leaving one intern behind?” one user commented.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is one of the worst events ever. The collection challenge is the worst,” this comment was met with a reply from OP stating, “So so offensively bad after all those paid events they threw out the last six weeks!”

Article continues after ad

Others were relieved to hear the issues were widespread as they had originally thought the errors stemmed from their devices. One user even commented that this helped them make their New Year’s resolution of not giving Niantic any more money.

At the time of writing, there has been no word from Niantic on these widespread issues. However, we will keep our readers informed as the story develops.