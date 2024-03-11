Pokemon Go players frustrated after wasting Poke Balls on weak ‘mon

Pokemon Go players are voicing their frustrations after wasting dozens of Poke Balls on creatures that end up having low stats.

In Pokemon Go, even the simplest of Poke Balls are incredibly valuable.

Since the game revolves around catching Pokemon, running out means you probably won’t be able to do much until you spin some PokeStops or spend some Coins. That makes things particularly hard for rural players without easy access to PokeStops and Gyms, who already face an uphill battle playing the game.

All this makes it incredibly frustrating when a Pokemon keeps breaking out of the ball – especially when it turns out the ‘mon in question wasn’t really worth the resources.

Pokemon Go player annoyed after wasting 12 Poke Balls on weak Fuecoco

Reddit user Mooshus87 shared their frustration on the PokemonGo subreddit.

The player posted a screenshot of a Fuecoco they caught with zero stars, titling the post, “Tell me why this mouth-breathing wet wipe took 12 Pokéballs to catch.”

Setting aside the colorful description – which even some Fuecoco fans appreciated – it’s a problem just about every Pokemon Go player has dealt with at some point.

“Half the time, I throw 1 or 2, then get fed up and leave it,” said one player.

Another commenter cited these kinds of frustrating catches as a reason they turned away from the game, saying, “It’s burned me out and caused me to take a break from the game as they are rediculous”

While wasting lots of Poke Balls on one catching attempt is certainly not a new problem for Pokemon Go players, it does seem to be getting worse.

Recent events like the Pokemon Go Horizons: The Series Celebration have made Pokemon that tend to be rarer, like starters, pretty common. However, their catch rates remain fairly low as usual. This creates a situation where Pokemon like Fuecoco are everywhere, but catching even a single one is both time and resource-intensive.