Pokemon Go players “done” with Remote Raiding amid catch rate issues

Pokemon Go players on social media are saying they’re done participating in Remote Raids amid an ongoing struggle with catch rates and more.

One of the biggest complaints about catching creatures in Pokemon Go is their ability to flee from you, just like in the main series games.

While the the Galarian Legendary Birds that spawn with Daily Adventure Incense are currently the hardest Pokemon to catch, some of the Five-Stair Raid Battles prove to be quite difficult as well.

Now, Pokemon Go trainers have taken to Reddit to express their thoughts on this, with many of them “done” using Remote Raid passes due to catch rate struggles.

PoGo trainers “done” with Remote Raids

Posted in the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of TIFOOMERANG shared their complaint about Raids in the game.

“I’m legit done with remote raiding,” they said. “Don’t you just love having to sacrifice 6 or more of your best Mons only to stressfully dodge and attack just beat a tough Raid Boss (Legendaries, Megas, Primals) by the skin of your teeth?

Well tough sh*t, because despite you throwing like 8 excellent curveballs plus Golden Razz Berries, the Pokémon still manages to get away!”

They also complained about the current prices on Remote Raid passes, as well as how hard it is to find a group capable of taking down the boss.

Many others took to the comments to agree with the rant, sharing their own issues with the current raid system.

“Same. I now use my Gym Coins to buy ridiculous outfits in the shop. I change my clothes and buddies every week to match. I haven’t bought a Remote Pass in months and probably won’t ever again,” one user replied.

Another said: “Or when everyone backs out right before when you have a full team. Literally a WASTE of money.”

“It blows my mind that something like this can happen when you’re literally PAYING MONEY. It’s like gambling at this point,” a third user replied.

With Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 coming up which includes the ability to do unlimited Remote Raids during the event, it’ll be interesting to see how many people actually buy passes.