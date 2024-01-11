Pokemon Go players divided over Sinnoh Tour event as some argue it’s too expensive

A new upcoming Pokemon Go event has divided players with some arguing it’s a welcome addition while others think it’s far too expensive.

The announcement of the new Pokemon Go Sinnoh Tour event and its upcoming feature has certainly come as a surprise to many players, with many looking to jump into the new content at the end of February.

While some are excited, others are pretty hesitant to receive the new content, especially given the rocky introduction of other features, like Routes and Party Play. While that’s entirely understandable, it has sparked an interesting debate surrounding the cost and worth of the Sinnoh Tour event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players split over new Sinnoh Tour event

Sharing their thoughts on the Pokemon Go Reddit, one user attached the announcement for the tour, stating “This is actually cool!”

The event will be introducing Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia as well as plenty of new tours, features, and moves, so there’s certainly plenty to do. However, it was made clear from the post that not all players were as excited as the original poster, sparking a major debate over whether it was worth the cost advertised.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Some fans were thrilled with the new features, commenting: “Finally some actual new gameplay mechanics.”

However, others were quick to comment on its price, explaining how it feels “Very costly for 6 minutes.” The player went on to explain how “It’ll be 1.2 million dust and 1200 candy to use the adventure function for a whole day. Yay to whales… Useless to everyone else. I mean maybe using it for 6 minutes a day is fine but that’s pretty much it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others jumped onto the same idea as the previous comment, slamming Niantic for essentially “turning a bug into an expensive as hell feature. Thanks for nothing Niantic”

It’s clear this event will be pretty divisive when it releases and could be entirely ignored by many fans. Only time and a bug-free rollout will tell whether it’s received well among the community.