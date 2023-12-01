Pokemon Go players divided over Eggs-pedition Access ticket price

A brand new event has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing players firmly into the adventures of the winter season – but not all fans are happy with the price of the Eggs-pedition Access ticket.

December is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go, with tons of new events, suspected new Pokemon, and a brand new NPC joining the game. Naturally, along with those new announcements, many fans have been getting ready to dive into the features, preparing their storage, and maximizing their bonuses.

One key way to maximize this bonus is by purchasing a ticket to certain events, which will in turn reward the player with added XP, items, and more. However, now that the Eggs-pedition Access ticket has been released, many Pokemon Go fans are debating whether it’s worth the price.

Pokemon Go fans aren’t sure how they feel about Eggs-pedition Access ticket price

Sharing the ticket on Reddit, one user asked the community: “How do you feel about it?” They explained how they “don’t buy coins but occasionally I get these tickets. I finally feel like one is worth more than the $5 it costs for the incubators alone.”

The poster praised the $5 price, showing off the bonuses which include an Incubator for every first Pokestop spin, triple XP, double gift storage, and of course the exciting Timed Research which gives players an encounter with Gible.

Plenty of players agreed with the poster, highlighting how “the daily incubator is worth it looking at cost alone” and that the community feels that “It’s better than a lot of recent tickets.”

One user expressed how “This is the most tempting buy out of all of the ones I’ve seen, I like hatching eggs and I’m mostly a daily player If I happen to have five dollars laying around I’ll get it 100%.” With many labeling the ticket and its bonuses as “solid.”

However, other fans took to the comments to slam the ticket, explaining how, while “It’s technically not bad value” many need to remember the time when “a daily one-use incubator used to just be a perk of the holiday season you got for free.”

Many fans were slamming Niantic, with the general feeling being split between discussing how this was a good deal and that you used to get the suggested perks for free years before.

