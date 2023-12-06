Pokemon Go players divided on most “underwhelming” Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go fans are debating which Shiny Pokemon is the most underwhelming due to the color schemes not being different enough from their regular forms.

One of the best things about Pokemon Go is the abundance of Shiny Pokemon on offer. Many of the events offer an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, which occurs more often than in the mainline games.

The fact that players can store their Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go or Pokemon Home also gives players an incentive to catch them. If you have any spare Shiny Pokemon sitting around, you can transfer them to a mainline game and use them on your next Pokemon journey.

Not all Shiny Pokemon are equal, however, as some fans are unsatisfied with the level of difference between certain Shinies and their regular forms. The whole point of a Shiny Pokemon is a unique color scheme, but not all of them are blessed with being different.

Pokemon Go players debate which Shiny Pokemon is the most underwhelming

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread asking fans what they believe the most underwhelming Shiny Pokemon is.

The example they gave is Pokemon Go’s version of Flareon, whose Shiny form is barely distinguishable from its regular form.

“Haven’t you seen garchomp? Gengar? Zapdos? Pikachu? Speaking of eeveelutions I think leafeon is way worse,” one user writes, while another says, “Not mentioned: slaking, torchic, gengar (though mega is A+++), regice, burmy, reg slowpoke, and the toge family.”

“Blissey” another user points outs, “I got a 3 star shiny chansey that I refuse to evolve because of how lame shiny blissey looks.”

Unsurprisingly, these Pokemon have less value as a Shiny, especially when some Pokemon, like Mareep, Charizard, and Salamence, have drastically different color schemes, making it all the more impressive when they’re played on the battlefield.

A Shiny Pokemon still has value, regardless of their appearance, especially to Shiny hunters. The people loopy enough to want a Shiny living ‘dex will also find value in all Shiny Pokemon, regardless of how similar they are to their usual form.

It’s a shame that Game Freak hasn’t made more of an effort to distinguish all of the Shiny Pokemon from each other, but then again, there are more than a thousand of them now. It just means that some fans of specific Pokemon will be let down when finally encountering the Shiny version of their favorite.