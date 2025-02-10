Pokemon Go players divided as some refuse to collaborate in Max Battles

Max Battles are dominating Pokemon Go but trainers are having trouble winning Dynamax and Gigantamax encounters as many players keep joining randomly and unprepared.

The Pokemon Go Max Battles are becoming more and more popular thanks to the creatures that are debuting with this mechanic, such as the Legendary Birds, who recently got their Dynamax forms.

Unlike 5-Star Raids, all players need to chip in collectively to take down the opponent, as Max Battles can only be carried out in groups of four and every role is decisive. However, players are having trouble winning, as many of their teammates refuse to help out.

Lazy players expect to be carried to victory

A Pokemon Go Reddit user took the channel to complain about the number of players that are joining Max Battles – especially Legendary Dynamax battles – totally unprepared, ruining the chances of succeeding.

The author of the post used a meme to make a point on how everyone wants to capture a Legendary Dynamax Bird, but no one is interested in actually participating in the encounters.

The complaint comes as the player keeps running into trainers who show up with any under-leveled Pokemon, without thinking about strategy at all.

This ruins the overall experience as it lowers the chances of defeating the opposing Pokemon and frustrates those who did put in the effort to get a creature that can counter the boss, took the time to level up, and even unlock the best moveset.

“I have found a lot of people these days (playing in crowded areas) and GOD this post speaks the truth”, a trainer chipped in.

One player even said that after losing a battle against Dynamax Zapdos, they took a minute to level up their Excadrill to then join back in and find two unevolved starters as their teammates.

While many kept sharing their frustrating experiences, the discussion put other matters into perspective, as two key points were made.

For once, the mechanic is relatively new, so there’s still a reduced Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon pool available. “I think the bigger problem is that all these D-Max Raids seem so snowbally, in the sense that missing out on a certain G-Max/D-Max Pokemon makes you lose out so much on subsequent fights”, a trainer mentioned.

On the other hand, the type of resources needed to level this kind of Pokemon up is scarce. “There are people who don’t have the resources to level up good counters, especially with the variety of D-Max ‘Mons ‘mons we’ve been getting that require a different type each week”, a user added.

Now that the first Legendaries debuted in Max Battles, more will come, so trainers who want to defeat and capture them will have to – in one way or another – get their act together and prepare before joining a fight.