Pokemon Go players disgusted over Max Out season paid content

The Pokemon Go Max Out season is almost over and players are looking at all the paid content offered by Niantic during its events to see how much money they’ve spent over the past three months.

The current season, Max Out, is coming to an end and even though it was filled with incredible new content such as the introduction of the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics through Max Battles, players are feeling deceived after realizing how much of the content offered was paid.

A Reddit user decided to list every event and ticket released by Niantic along with their prices over the last three months, which included rewards like Pokecoin Bounty and the Legendary Heroes event, and others not worth it such as the Oranguru & Passimian Research Day.

Reddit/Foulmouth232 The Reddit user Foulmouth232 posted a list of all the paid content from the Max Out season.

The quick summary gives a total of US$ 90.00 – incredibly high for a non-paid game – and is why other players decided to jump in to voice their opinions. One user jokingly said “Or you could go buy a copy of Baldur’s Gate and the Escapists 2 (my goat) and have endless fun for that $90”.

The post started a debate about the cost, with one of the top comments stating “Most of these weren’t even close to worth it.” However, others don’t seem as bothered. One added to the conversation, saying “No one is forcing anyone to buy any of these. Most of them just give you extra chances at high iv or shiny mons. If you don’t think it’s worth it, don’t buy it.”

Despite the frustration, there is nothing legally wrong with offering paid content on a free game. However, some would argue that games like Pokemon Go have become more fixated on the paid elements of the game over the free parts. This can disproportionally impact those who can’t purchase every paid ticket, leading to many missing out on important elements of the game.

With the Go Wild Area event just around the corner, and loaded down with expensive content, it doesn’t seem like the cost of the app’s events will be changing any time soon.