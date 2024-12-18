Pokemon Go players discover “iconic” Chappell Roan reference in new Holiday event

The Pokemon Go and Chappell Roan worlds have collided thanks to a small reference to the pop star in the game’s new event.

Pokemon Go’s new Holiday Part 1 collection event celebrates the festive season with new challenges, shiny picks and more included.

In keeping with the fun and playful vibes of the event, Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a cheeky reference to a pop princess and an iconic villain from the Batman franchise.

While not immediately obvious, these little Easter eggs can be stumbled upon when examining the new challenges for the event.

Chappell Roan & Mr Freeze reference in Pokemon Go explained

Dexerto/Niantic

Under the research tab in the Holiday Part 1 collection, you’ll find two new challenges that have both been named in honor of Chappell Roan and Mr Freeze from the Batman and Robin film, ‘Hot to Go’ and ‘Ice to Meet You.’

‘Hot to Go’ is a clear nod to Roan’s hit song of the same name, one that you’ve likely heard on the radio repeatedly and may have even seen the music video for (it’s played all the time after all). The Mr Freeze reference is more subtle and only those who have seen the 90s Batman and Robin film would remember.

Batman and Robin are notorious among fans of the character. George Clooney’s one and only Batman film is memed constantly and considered to be one of the worst, in large part due to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pun-filled portrayal of villain Mr Freeze.

While these references may seem bizarre for Pokemon Go, they do make some sense within the context of the game. ‘Hot to Go’ is the name of a fire Pokemon collection challenge while ‘Ice To See You’ requires players to hunt for Ice-type ‘mons.

Pokemon Go players were quick to point out these little nods and share them on social media, Reddit users called the Roan reference “iconic” and were pleased by “the Chappell Roan and Pokemon Go fandoms colliding.”

Another Pokemon Go player who only discovered the news online professed, “BRB going out to play Chappell-themed Pokemon! Thanks!”