Pokemon Go players disappointed by Falink Raid Day announcement

Falink being announced as the star of Pokemon Go’s next Raid Day has many trainers disappointed, especially since it follows much more exciting ‘mon.

In the past, Raid Days have centered on rare, powerful, and new Pokemon that are being added to the mobile game. However, the next event, which takes place on September 8, focuses on Gen 8’s Formation Pokemon.

Players are unsurprisingly underwhelmed by the announcement. Falinks is far from a popular or particularly strong Pokemon, and the only new addition in the event is its Shiny form.

Community sentiment can be summed up with a meme shared on the PokemonGo subreddit.

The image – which features other 2024 Raid Day stars like Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Primal Kyorge – gets to the disappointment in Niantic’s choice here. All three are strong and popular ‘mon, and the most recent event introduced Lucario’s Mega Evolution to Pokemon Go.

In contrast, Falinks is a strange choice. Sure, the game is entering a new season with Max Out, which will bring even more Pokemon and features from the currently underrepresented Galar region, but Gen 8 has other memorable creatures to choose from.

“Tbh I was sad because I had my D&D session competing with the raid day, after the announcement I’m way less sad,” said one commenter.

They weren’t the only person to put a somewhat positive spin on things, with another saying, “We can at least focus on shiny hunting zacian and farming groudon/kyogre XL candies. Otherwise, I need to use so many raid passes in a single month.”

Falinks Raid Day also stands in contrast with Max Out’s more exciting content, which players have largely been praised. “I’m way more excited about Dreepy in 10km eggs,” said one commenter, referring to one addition coming in the Go All Out event.

Still, not everyone was entirely bothered by the choice of Falinks. As one players put it, “Honestly I’m happy for a raid day I can solo lol.”

With Falinks being a three-star boss and most past Raid Days focusing on four and five-star ones, the event will at least be a bit easier for Pokemon Go players to participate in.