Pokemon Go players desperately want Gen 1 Legendary to return

Pokemon Go players are well known for their disdain for Kanto ‘Mons due to how often they appear, but they want a specific Gen 1 Legendary to return to the game in a way that’s accessible to most people.

The 151 creatures from Pokemon Red & Blue are often seen as the blight of Pokemon Go. You can’t log into the game without running into a Grimer or Mankey, despite Niantic having hundreds of Pokemon to choose from for the Wild Encounters.

Despite this, the Legendary and Mythical Pokemon from Gen 1 are much rarer. Users on The Silph Road Reddit are asking Niantic to bring Mewtwo back in regular Raids, as it hasn’t been in any since 2022.

Mewtwo needs to return in regular Pokemon Go Raids

It bears mentioning that Mewtwo did appear in Shadow Raids in 2024. However, these are in-person only and require a team of players who know what they’re doing and come prepared. This puts Shadow Mewtwo out of the reach of rural players, especially with Remote Raids off the table.

What players want is for Mewtwo to appear in regular Raids worldwide, especially in an event that isn’t restricted to a day or a weekend. People have jobs and responsibilities that they can’t put aside for Pokemon Go, so they need extra time to hunt the Legendary ‘Mon.

There is hope for Mewtwo in 2025, thanks to the impending release of Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is bringing Mega Evolutions back to the game. This is going to be the perfect time to debut Mega Mewtwo X & Y to Pokemon Go, which means players can nab them in Mega Raids.

Niantic should also bring Armored Mewtwo back at some point, considering it has also been missing from the game for some time. Maybe that will be part of the mainline series’ 30th anniversary celebrations, which will happen in 2026.

Mewtwo is one of the most popular Pokemon in the series, and it’s frustrating that it’s so difficult to acquire, especially with Niantic leaning so heavily into Gen 1 nostalgia. Hopefully, 2025 will be the year when the more casual fans can grab themselves a mutated ‘Mon of their own.

