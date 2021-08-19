Pokemon Go players demand shiny odds from Niantic after “scam” events

Shiny Pokemon are among the most elusive to catch in Pokemon Go and after multiple events have gone by without success, there is a growing feeling that Niantic should reveal Shiny odds moving forward.

Transparency has been the word of the month in Pokemon Go, with the game’s community boycotting the game earlier in August.

This stance came after ex-Niantic employees claimed their team was punished for listening to player feedback, and a change to Pokestop distances led to many doubling down on their complaints.

Niantic have since confirmed a new team has been formed to tackle similar challenges moving forward, presumably so that issues do not escalate in similar ways in the future.

Advertisement

Well, trainers have stumbled across another issue that they feel could be even worse than those leading to the walkout.

Pokemon Go Shiny odds: Heracross, Kangaskhan

On August 19, Reddit user fegodev put together a strongly written post on the game’s subreddit page, calling for more transparency on the game’s Shiny Pokemon odds.

Read More: Pokemon Go Zacian Raid guide

When there is such a small chance to achieve something in-game, no matter the community, players are interested to see how much of a chance they have.

Similar calls have also come out of the FIFA community over Ultimate Team packs, and similar have also surfaced in the Overwatch realm over loot boxes.

Advertisement

In the post, they demanded Shiny odds be made public, with some questioning whether the game’s dev team just turn off Shiny encounters from time to time.

They said: “It’s been demonstrated that the shiny odds for Heracross and Kangaskhan have been manipulated, meaning it was significantly easier to get a shiny of those mons at the beginning of the event,” referencing a post claiming both Shiny Heracross and Kangaskhan have been changed, from r/TheSilphRoad.

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule

“We also have other research studies for egg events showing they’re simply a scam. And lastly, Niantic himself has “accidentally” turned off shinies in the past, and poorly compensated those who already spent even hundreds of raid passes trying to get the shinies.”

Advertisement

Have Pokemon Go’s Shiny odds changed?

There has been no official word on changes to Shiny Pokemon odds, for Heracross or any others, meaning this is purely speculation at this stage.

To shut down these rumors, however, many players are asking Niantic to reveal the odds of catching Shiny Pokemon.

Whether they will respond in due course remains to be seen.