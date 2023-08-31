Pokemon Go players demand Niantic scrap AR mapping after strange request

A Pokemon Go player was beaten for sitting on a bench.

Pokemon Go trainers have asked Niantic to scrap the AR mapping feature altogether after one fan highlighted a strange request.

Pokemon Go features elements of Augmented Reality, or AR, that trainers can opt-in to experience.

From the map updating in real-time to catching Pokemon in real-world locations, there are plenty of AR features that trainers can take advantage of while playing.

However, some fans are all but through with some of the game’s AR features like mapping, after one trainer shared a strange request asking them to scan “Children Playing.”

Pokemon Go fans want AR mapping gone

A trainer by the username coole29 shared the request on the Pokemon Go subreddit, which sparked a discussion among community members.

The post showed a screenshot of an AR mapping quest that asked the player to “scan Children Playing,” to which they said, “Yeah, I’m not doing that.”

While Children Playing appears to simply be the name of a statue or landmark nearby, it’s clear to see why someone recording “Children Playing” with their phone could raise some red flags.

After seeing the unfortunate quest, many other trainers vented their frustration over AR mapping quests in general.

“They need to get rid of ar mapping altogether,” argued one fan, to which another agreed and said, “Agreed. It strikes me as a pointless mechanic.”

Others shared their own stories of compromising situations AR mapping quests have nearly put them in. “The closest gym to me is a public park/playground. Sometimes I’ll do the scan research when it’s empty for the daily stamp if I don’t have another easy task, but when there’s kids there I’m just like ‘Yeah no.'”

While AR mapping quests can be a fairly easy way to get rewards, like 5 Great Balls, some fans joked it simply isn’t worth the risk. “5 great balls and a couple years in prison for a reward.”

It’s unlikely that Niantic will ever fully get rid of AR mapping thanks to the helpful data it gives, but players sure seem to not want it around.