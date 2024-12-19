Pokemon Go players delighted by return of Mega Gengar Raid glitch

Thanks to a new glitch, Mega Gengar has been appearing in Pokemon Go Mega Raids again, much to the delight of the fans, eager for another chance to gather Mega Energy for the beloved Ghost-type ‘Mon.

Niantic has already revealed the Pokemon Go Raid scheduled for December 2024. The month kicked off with Mega Banette, followed by Mega Latios, then Mega Latias, and it will close with Mega Abomasnow. Notably, Mega Gengar is nowhere to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Recently, Pokemon Go users reported encountering Mega Gengar in Mega Raids, but it was swiftly stopped. Now, users on the Pokemon Go Community Facebook and The Silph Road Reddit can encounter Mega Gengar again.

Mega Gengar is spawning in Mega Raids when it shouldn’t

Social media isn’t the only place where Mega Gengar is popping up, as Remote Raid websites like Go Raid are also giving players the chance to team up online for battles against the enigmatic ‘Mon.

This is almost certainly the result of a glitch. If it wasn’t, Niantic would have announced this amazing Ghost-type’s presence if it appeared as part of an event, as Gengar is one of the most popular and powerful Pokemon in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not that anyone is complaining, as the ability to extract Mega Energy and catch Gengar without needing to bother building up a Gastly and Haunter is a huge bonus for fans.

The only question now is how long will this Pokemon stick around for? In the past, Niantic has been quick to shut down glitches that cause Pokemon to appear in Raids, so it’s likely that Mega Gengar won’t be here for much longer.

Article continues after ad

Those who have the chance should seek out a Mega Gengar while it’s back, as it’s one of the best competitive ‘Mons in Pokemon Go. If you can’t, then you’ll have to wait until it returns to the Raid rotation in 2025.