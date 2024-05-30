Pokemon Go players convinced these are the most “goofy” achievements

There are plenty of achievements in Pokemon Go to reward players for their daily activities and commitment to the game, but some just feel a little “goofy.”

Whether it’s catching multiple Water-type Pokemon or even grabbing the largest Magikarp, Pokemon Go players will get plenty of rewards throughout their journey to catch ’em all or become the ultimate Pokemon trainer.

As such, there are a few additions that have players questioning whether they even need to be in the popular mobile game.

One user on the Pokemon Go Reddit revealed their vote for the most “goofy achievement” in the game, otherwise known as the ‘Walk Star’ which is a raid-specific achievement given to the player who walked the most kilometers the day before the raid.

While it’s great they got the achievement, the player was quick to question its relevance, stating that “it has nothing to do with the actual raid.”

Such a post inspired the community to come together and showcase all of the most questionable achievements in Pokemon Go.

Some of the more frequent features were: Style Savant and Traveler with players slamming the uselessness of a style-based achievement.

“My girlfriend gets ‘Style Savant’ all the time and she’s like, ‘the game’s just telling me thanks for showing up” joked one fan while another slammed the condition of the avatars and lack of a worthwhile achievement: “It’s not as bad as “Style Savant” especially considering the condition of these avatars. Thanks I’m a worthless glitch who contributed nothing.”

However, while many slammed Walk Star, Style Savant, and Traveler, others were quick to jump to their defense. One user shared how they were “fine with them all since it gives a little more variety and (when there’s a bigger group) lets you see more of your fellow players.”

While the achievements can feel a little “goofy” and unrelated to the raids, it does enhance the community aspect of Pokemon Go, and could inspire players to go on more walks or grab as many achievements as they can.

While the achievements can feel a little "goofy" and unrelated to the raids, it does enhance the community aspect of Pokemon Go, and could inspire players to go on more walks or grab as many achievements as they can.