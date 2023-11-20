Pokemon Go players convinced spawns are more likely in one location

Pokemon Go players are convinced that spawns are much more likely to happen in one key location, with many explaining that “they are drawn in by the florescent lighting.”

Pokemon Go’s algorithm has long been a mystery for many avid Pokemon Go players, with plenty trying to work out the best party for certain raids, or just how they can get the most out of their incense and lures.

However, one of the biggest mysteries has been around the spawn rates, and whether certain locations are better for Pokemon than others. Now, many think they’ve found out the key location, and why there are just so many ‘Mon hanging around.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players discover why spawns are more common in this location

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user joked that the “Pokemon Go logic” was that all the best Pokemon spawn in urban areas, or in this case, just outside a Walmart.

One user provided a relatively sound reason as to why many have experienced a similar phenomenon: “If memory serves, part of the spawn algorithm is calculated based on cell phone usage in the area. Meaning really dense locations (apartments, stores, hotels, universities) are superior for spawns to, say, scarcely walked park trails or countryside farmland.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This aspect is pretty understandable, after all, the more people, the more Pokemon they’ll want to catch or find.

Article continues after ad

Others found the funny side to the image, with many stating how “it’s like a swarm there, but the Pokemon need groceries too” or that “Pokémon like to buy stuff too. They are drawn in by the florescent lighting and good prices.”

Ultimately, it makes sense to see malls, shops, and busy areas as the prime locations for Pokemon hunting, after all, the more players, the more Pokemon Niantic need to spawn.