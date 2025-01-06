Pokemon Go players convinced game’s dying despite growing player count

Pokemon Go’s almost ten-year lifespan hasn’t gone without its ups and downs. Players have descended on the game in their millions all while the community tackles multiple bugs, event problems, and microtransactions frustrations. Now, fans are worried about the risk of the game dying altogether.

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go is one of the biggest mobile games in the world. Its playerbase is well into the millions and its regular updates have kept the it popular for just under a decade. However, all good things must come to an end, and the community are growing concerned that the time has come for Pokemon Go.

Thanks to regular player frustration and features that certainly need to be left back in 2024, fans have taken to social media to wonder: “Is Pokemon Go dying?”

It’s a common conversation in the community, as veteran players begin making way for new fans, with many feeling like they’ve been pushed out thanks to the updates often owing themselves to these newer players.

“There are new players all the time, however, I know a lot of older players stopped playing” shared one player, with many echoing their thoughts in the comments: “Original Pokemon Go players are falling off, and new players are needed to take their place.”

Interestingly, both new and old fans are convinced it’s “in a death spiral from what I can tell” with many expressing that the game’s “dead in my town.”

“Yep definitely dying” shared one user, going on to explain that “people are no longer interested in the same gameplay for 8+ years… and having the same spawns since like 2 years is not a motivation to keep playing at all.”

The Pokemon Company

While many blamed the repetitive nature, others took to slamming to research tasks, with some “interpreting it as Niantic practically begging players to come back to the game every day” and claiming it’s actually turning them away from Pokemon Go: “I stopped playing because they force you on their schedule which is not necessarily my schedule.”

Despite the repetitive nature and daily tasks, it’s clear we’re seeing a shift in the playerbase for Pokemon Go, with newer fans coming in and older ones leaving. Others are moving over to Pokemon TCG Pocket, which appears to have “stole their thunder a bit,” though the player count doesn’t suggest it’s taking over from the mobile giant that is Pokemon Go.

That being said, there’s no real indication that the game’s dying, while its player count isn’t wholly accurate, statistics suggest there are just under 100 million players enjoying the game, which is up by just under 400,000 players compared to November.

While Pokemon Go isn’t dying, one thing is for certain, older players are growing tired of it’s features and updates, while newer fans lap up all the additional content.