Pokemon Go players confused by “lame” Christmas event spawns

The Pokemon Go Holiday Part 2 event just kicked off, but fans are wondering if there’s a Scrooge among Niantic’s team as the wild spawns look terrifying.

The holiday season is very important in Pokémon Go, not just because of Christmas and New Year, but also because it is the end of the year and players expect the events to live up to the occasion.

Every December, this celebration has been tied to the season – Winter – and in consequence to the Pokemon that represent it, such as Ice, Water, and even Normal and Fairy types. However, things seemed to have changed this time around.

Article continues after ad

The types represented in their Holiday Part 2 event are less Christmas and more Halloween.

Is it Christmas or Halloween?

This year, Niantic has decided to feature Dark and Ghost creatures such as Murkrow, Alolan Zigzagoon, and Banette in the Holiday Part 2 event, leaving players confused by the lack of Ice-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

A Reddit user took a screenshot while walking around to show that the Pokemon that spawned were more representative of Halloween than Christmas. Surrounded by a group of Koffing, Murkrow, and Alolan Zigzagoon, they questioned why no more jolly Pokemon were appearing on Christmas Eve.

Article continues after ad

The player took it with humor, though, asking, “Did I somehow make it on the naughty list and only getting these kinds of spawns?” To what other added, “This event is related to Christmas as much as The Sound of Music is (why is that even called a Christmas film???”.

However, some were more bothered by the situation with one user writing “Do Ice Pokemon. Make many Swinub spawn and increase shiny odds. Add Christmas tree guy, snowflake guy, santa penguin, etc” alluding to Sudowoodo, Cyogonal, and Delibird.

Article continues after ad

Another replied, “Barely any ice types and barely any Christmas costumes is extremely lame for a Christmas event. I do like background stuff, but the spawns suck”.

Article continues after ad

Unlike this event, Holiday Part 1 did hit the target by featuring more jolly Pokemon such as costumed Dedenne, Bergmite, Snover, and others. Plus, while there are more Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon than usual, the holiday celebration does include more “matching” creatures like Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Darumaka, and Cetoddle.