Pokemon Go players confess most absurd things they’ve done to catch Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been sharing their wildest stories about the ridiculous things they’ve done to catch desirable Pokemon, including everything from sprinting down sidewalks to sneaking out between work meetings.

Unlike the mainline games, Pokemon Go doesn’t let its players simply run around a dedicated region and catch whatever they like. Instead, trainers have to venture out into the real world which can cause some unique complications.

There have been cases of players having to cross national borders and sneak around taking over gyms at night to get what they want.

It’s a part of what makes Pokemon Go so unique and some of the stories its community has shared highlight exactly why the AR mobile game has been so popular for so long.

Pokemon Go trainers reveal their most ridiculous acts to catch Pokemon

A Pokemon Go player was curious as to what crazy acts their fellow trainers had committed solely to encounter and catch a rare or interesting Pokemon.

“…yesterday, I found myself sprinting down the street to get to a raid after finishing a workout at home. I made it with 19 seconds to spare. I justified it to myself that I burned more calories, but I admit it was a bit insane,” the post revealed before asking others what the most ridiculous thing they’d done.

One response revealed: “I’ve definitely found myself sprinting down the sidewalk only to miss a raid by a few seconds before. Probably looked deranged lol.”

“We saw a wild Lapras shadow in nearby for the first time with my boyfriend during a bus ride. Had to jump out on the next stop and literally run to get it, then wait for half an hour to catch the next bus to get to where we were actually going,” another player admitted.

One of the funniest stories involved someone sneaking out in the middle of a work day: “I left work in between meetings. Sprinted to my car in heels and a women’s suit, drove down the street to catch a Gible (back in its super rare days).”

Not even the need to sleep can stop some Pokemon Go players: “Last night, 20 minutes past midnight, I was going to bed. Checked Pokemon Go first. (That isn’t even ridiculous anymore). FRIGIBAX! Out I go, dressed in dark with no visibility, in Autumn darkness and drizzling rain. Totally worth it.”

More hilarious stories just like these are likely to continue for some time. Pokemon Go is all about venturing into the world to catch the best Pokemon possible and the community won’t stop until they’ve got them all.