Pokemon Go players claim Niantic has “lost their mind” with Veteran Box price

Pokemon Go players are astounded by the price of a particular Box listed in the most recent sale on the in-game store.

Pokemon Go offers heaps of handy goodies to help you catch ‘em all. From Golden Razz Berries to Legendary luring Incense, all of them will give you some sort of leg-up.

Often, the most popular and sought-after items will be sold in Boxes on the in-game store. These change regularly and the most recent update has floored players.

Reddit user u/BidoofJesus13 (bravo) brought the Veteran Box to the attention of the game’s Subreddit and Pokemon Go players are baffled. They cannot justify the price of this box and they can’t seem to understand how Niantic has.

Firstly, trainers in the thread think that the 750 Poke Coins Niantic is asking for the Veteran Box is a massive ask. “750 Poke Coins? Niantic done lost their damn mind,” asserted one incredulous player.

“750?! Damn I can buy raid passes for cheaper than that,” another trainer said. “And I get GOLDEN berries out of those for free.” This brings us to the second concern about the box.

The Veteran Box contains 50 Razz Berries, 50 Nanab Berries, and 50 Pinap Berries, all of which are available from Pokestops. The contents of the box are items that most players have a surplus of leading one player to call it “the worst box I’ve ever seen”.

“0.2 berries per coin, a fair deal I must say,” one trainer said in mock imitation of a Niantic employee. “I shall buy it just for the pleasure of deleting 150 berries,” another quipped.

Niantic Seriously, these things are so common people literally throw them away.

There are definitely better things to spend your hard-earned Poke Coins on. Primarily Raid Passes which come at a fraction of the cost of this Veteran Box.

If you’re looking to become a savvier Pokemon Go trainer, check out all of our guides and become the very best that no one ever was.

