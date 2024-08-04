Pokemon Go players celebrate Mega Rayquaza event as “huge Niantic win”

Niantic’s August 3 Mega Rayquaza event for Pokemon Go landed so well with players that they’ve been nitpicking minor issues to try and justify a repeat performance.

The day-long occasion, intended as a makeup for the Gen 3 Legendary’s last appearance on June 29 exclusively in Elite Raids, was lauded by one fan for being “too good.”

In a post on Reddit, the user stated “This event was too good. No issues upon raiding, or delays. It was a huge Niantic win. No Elite Raids so no having to jump through hoops. It was near perfect.”

Signing off the praise with a tongue-in-cheek message, they said “Can someone think of a reason [to complain] so we can do this again?”

“I didn’t get my Shiny in 30 spawns. This alone would suggest we need a minimum two-day makeup event for everyone,” came one sarcastic reply.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company Some players were frustrated by the Legendary ‘mons low capture rate

More agreed that Niantic would benefit from having future limited-time affairs follow suit. “Same sentiments here. Please keep this up if anyone from Niantic is here reading.”

“Amazing event. I’m a relatively new player it was my first chance at Rayquaza. Caught ten and one Shiny and got two Meteorites.”

Others took the opportunity to voice their genuine criticisms, including complaints that the free Timed Research “still expired way too soon.”

“Horrible catch rates though,” stipulated another. While precise capture rates for Rayqauza haven’t been made clear, many complained while the ceremony was in full swing, that the Dragon/Flying-type was far too difficult to capture, considering the time investment required for Raids.

On the whole, Rayquaza’s return has been cause for celebration and it’ll be interesting to see whether Niantic does decide to carry forward any of this event’s well-received components.

The dust has settled on this chapter in Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies season, but there’s still plenty to do in-game. Adventure Week is in full swing and boasts tons of benefits for Trainers who get involved.