Pokemon Go players call out “scam” limited time Raid box

Pokemon Go players are furious after noticing one limited-time Raid Box offers the exact same items as another cheaper Box.

Pokemon Go‘s monetization has long been a controversial element of the popular game.

The game’s Shop offers various items for trainers to use, and players have noticed increasing prices and fewer rewards or charges for things that once were free, like single-use Incubators.

Now, players are calling out Niantic for one of its limited-time boxes, which offers identical rewards to another Box but at a higher price.

Pokemon Go players angry at Niantic for Remote Raid Box

Reddit user NoForever72 spotted the two boxes and shared screenshots to the PokemonGo subreddit.

While both the regular and limited-time Remote Raid Boxes offer a Star Piece and three Remote Raid Passes, the regular one is 495 PokeCoins while the limited-time one is 595 – and that’s with a 15% discount.

The latter is clearly a terrible deal, and it speaks to the frustrations Pokemon Go players have had with developer Niantic.

“I’m almost convinced Niantic has some ai generating box deals for their players” said one commenter. This prompted others to point out that, as the boxes are often different for each player, that very well could be the case.

Some have speculated the limited-time box is a sign of things to come, with one saying “They’re ‘on sale’ because the crossed out prices will be the new prices moving forward.”

Others have compared Niantic’s pricing to that of grocery stores and other retailers, which often encourage customers to spend by promoting so-called discounts that aren’t actually good deals.

Regardless of whether it’s intentional or not, it’s clear that Niantic has a lot of work to do to win players’ trust back after a 2023 filled with controversial microtransactions and divisive “half-baked” new features.

