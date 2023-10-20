Pokemon Go players call for simple new personalization feature after Halloween event success

Pokemon Go fans are calling for a simple personalization feature to be added to the game after it received overwhelming love during the Halloween event.

Pokemon Go players love the new Halloween event, partly due to the adorable Pokemon and the research tasks, but also because of the extremely popular scenery and artwork embedded into the game. Whether you’re catching your latest ‘Mon or exploring the world around you, the scenery is altered to represent Halloween and the Fall, with a slight orange tinge appearing in the world map, and some adorable artwork lining the background of catch scenes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After seeing this and getting used to the design, many Pokemon Go fans are calling for Niantic to add similar scenes and designs according to different seasons or holidays, with many expressing their desire for the game to add Scenery Packs.

Pokemon Go players call for new feature to be added to game

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one user suggested the addition of “Scenery Packs” into Pokemon Go, stating how they’d “easily pay $10 to see this all year round,” attaching an image of the Halloween scenery in the game.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after posting, the idea went viral, with many players loving the idea and wishing for Niantic to implement something similar.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I never understood why they don’t do it seasonally like ACNH” one user shared, going on to explain how “By the time you get tired of it, the season will be changing anyway” so players will always be looking forward to something new and unique, especially if Niantic altered the artwork each time.

Article continues after ad

One user even suggested introducing Scenery Packs that pay homage to previous Pokemon games, explaining how they “would love if there was a pack to make it look pixelized like the first 2 gens and other packs to make it look like 3, 4 and 5 gens.” It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this design becoming particularly popular among veteran Pokemon players.

Article continues after ad

With so much praise for the current design and so many players hoping to see similar implementations throughout Christmas, it’s clear Niantic could strike gold if they added this feature into the game.