Pokemon Go players urge Niantic to “do better” with Triumph Together

Pokemon Go’s team-based Triumph Together event kicked off on August 23, but its associated Premium Timed Research Ticket has resulted in backlash from the game’s community.

Triumph Together has tasked Trainers with completing various objectives over seven days to unlock rewards. This portion of the limited-time affair is free, and, should each milestone be reached, promises guaranteed XL Candy, double XP, and Stardust for spinning PokeStops and hatching Eggs respectively.

The paid portion of the event costs $4.99 and includes:

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Rocket Radar

One Super Incubator

One Lure Module

Encounters with Team Leader–themed costumed Pokémon—and more

However, reactions to the bundle have been negative, with players on Reddit calling for Niantic to “do better”.

“This is the worst ticket I have ever seen,” one disgruntled fan wrote, adding “They even lowered the Stardust from the last ticket they released.”

Niantic/The Pokemon Company The ticket provides access to leader-themed encounters with Elekid, Lapras, and Ponyta

Replies were similarly unimpressed, with several directing their disappointment specifically at event Pokemon being locked behind Research, Raids, or Eggs, instead of spawning in the wild.

“Seems like this past season barely any of the events have had many special wild spawns. Like half of them have had everything locked behind Field Research. Feels like things are degrading,” one response complained.

“So they’re recycling the free research spawns from April-May 2023 in a $5 ticket,” came another, referencing Pokemon Go’s similarly-themed Rising Heroes event.

Triumph Together runs until Friday, August 30, and is likely to be the last major event for Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies. Gen 8’s Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics are expected to be a central focus when the next season begins in September.

Until then, there’s still plenty to get on with in-game. Xerneas and Mega Salamence have returned to Raids until September 3, with the chance for both to be Shiny upon successful completion. Check out the full August schedule for further details.