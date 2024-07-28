Pokemon Go players call for Mega Lucario rewards to become “new normal”

Pokemon Go players who participated in Mega Lucario Raids on July 27 and 28, have requested Niantic make a popular change introduced in the event a standard going forward.

For Mega Lucario’s debut, the developer made Rare Candy XL markedly easier to obtain than usual.

The resource, required to level Pokemon beyond the original level cap of 40 to 50, has come under fire in the past for being too difficult to obtain in any significant quantity.

During the mobile title’s limited-time affair, any who purchased a paid-for Ticket were guaranteed one Rare Candy XL for any Lucario caught with the chance to get more.

Voicing their desire on Reddit to see the same availability carried forward for future special Raid events, one user said “Rare Candy XL from captured Raid bosses should be the new norm for special events.”

The thread’s author explained how, despite none of their caught Lucario having worthwhile IVs, they were “extremely satisfied” with the event as their Passes “weren’t just wasted lottery tickets.”

“It was so nice to have a guaranteed satisfaction like this,” they continued.

The Pokemon Company/Niantic Rare Candy XL is a scarce commodity players want to see be made more readily available.

Others were in agreement. “The Rare XL for catching was great,” came one response. “Frankly the availability for completing the Raid should be standard in a world where the XLs are needed for PvP,” the commenter continued.

Some players wanted to see Niantic go one step further by making the increased rates the “norm for every Raid” instead of being restricted to special events, prompting others to share similar opinions.

“It’s been almost four years and I only have 190 Rare Candy XL despite raiding daily. We’re long past the point where we need to be getting a minimum of five Rare Candy XL a day,” another said.

Whether the calls for change will be acted upon remains to be seen. But, in the meantime, you can find the best methods of obtaining Rare Candy XL by checking out our dedicated guide.