Pokemon Go players call for major Gym changes to stop type advantage

Pokemon Go players have cried out for the developers to overhaul the Gym system with themes in order to remove the type advantage given with certain Pokemon.

Pokemon Go’s Gym system has been in the game since it was first released all the way back in 2016.

Despite constant updates being made to the live-service game, the Gym system has barely been changed by the game’s developers.

Many players have shared their frustrations with Gyms over time calling them “stale and frustrating,” for various reasons. These include not being able to use legendaries, and an “annoying” 50-coin limit.

Now, players have called for the Gym system to be overhauled to remove the type advantage given to certain Pokemon, as players call for themes to take their place.

Pokemon Go players sick of “tiring” Gym system

Pokemon Go player TheShroomDruid expressed their frustrations on Reddit as they asked: “When is Gamefreak going to give us themed gyms?”

“I really wish Pokemon would do a themed Gym instead of a type Gym. I’m getting tired of blowing through a single Gym with only one Pokemon using a single move because of a type advantage.

“A themed gym would have a theme, let’s say a crazy cat lady, and then the Pokémon would just be cats with different types instead of all the same type,” as they explained this would “prevent” the advantage.

“Yess! I think a food Gym too! With all those food Pokemon like Dachsbun. Maybe a safari Gym with Zebstrika and Pyroar. There’s so many options,” a player suggested.

Other theme suggestions of “sound,” “prehistoric,” and “circus,” proved popular. While another suggested “teach mechanics of double battles, status effects and weather” could also be used.

However, some were less excited by the idea, due to Pokemon Go being widely known to have had not many changes to its core game features since its release.

“That is an easy question, never. Although I still dream that one day they dare to do something like this with the Elite Four,” a player instead answered.