Pokemon Go players call for long-awaited cosmetic feature

Pokemon Go players are calling for a simple cosmetic addition to be added to the game, after being stuck with the same hairstyle from 2016.

Given Pokemon Go came out over seven years ago now, it’s easy to assume those who logged into the game back then have changed a fair bit. After all, seven years is a lot of time and a lot has happened since the game came out.

So, with that in mind, Pokemon Go players have now decided one cosmetic customization feature is extremely overdue, with many calling for Niantic to make some changes and add the ability to change avatars’ hairstyles, body shape, and height.

Pokemon Go fans call for added customization feature

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user simply stated: “Seriously. Seven years and we’re still stuck with the same awful hairstyles. They’re sooooooo 2016.”

While simple and to the point, their frustrations and call for change were inherently echoed throughout the community, with many thinking the alteration was far overdue.

“I agree! I wish we could change our hair! Also height and weight would be cool too” explained one user, with many commenting on how much they’ve changed since creating their avatar.

Others were extremely passionate about the addition of customizable avatars, with many complaining that the “teen avatars don’t look like me” and that they should be able to create something that feels more personal.

“It really does baffle me the lack of avatar options” highlighted one user, going on to explain how they “feel like that’s EZ money” for Niantic to offer the ability to remake your avatar or purchase different hairstyles in the shop. Although not all commenters were a fan of making it a paid feature.

There’s no word whether we’ll ever see cosmetic changes like this one, but fans are already hoping Niantic makes changes to the game’s backgrounds, so maybe they’ll alter this too.