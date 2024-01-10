Pokemon Go players call for “hated” UI button to be removed

Pokemon Go players are asking for one of the UI buttons on the main screen to be moved or removed, as it takes up precious space without offering much in return.

As Pokemon Go is a mobile game, it deals with a much smaller screen space than the mainline titles, even when considering the Nintendo Switch’s portable mode.

The smaller screen space means more care must be put into assembling the UI. This is because players need to interact with wild Pokemon and PokeStops on the overworld while requiring buttons to access menus.

There are a few constants on the Pokemon Go screen, such as the Poke Ball that brings up the main menu and the binoculars that bring up the Research menus. One button irks fans because it’s eating up precious real estate.

Pokemon Go players want the Campfire button removed or moved somewhere else

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared a post, asking if it’s possible to remove one of the buttons on the screen. This button brings you to Pokemon Go’s Campfire options, which is something not all players bother using.

“Seriously bro, We don’t even have Campfire in India and yet we have to face that sticker on the screen. What’s the use of a dummy button for us?” one user asked, while another said, “If only they just implemented everything campfire does into the app itself i would actually use it.”

Not everyone hates Campfire, however: “Campfire is super useful though, give it another chance! Finding raids & new gyms, talking to people far away, finding new (local) friends.. I might sound like a paid Niantic employee, but I’m not lmao, I just like the app and to me it makes the game more enjoyable.”

There is actually a method for removing it, though it involves owning certain hardware: “If you are on a Samsung, the version downloaded from the Samsung store doesn’t have it,” one user claimed, “Only way so far that I know to play without it.”

It would make sense for Niantic to give Pokemon Go players more options for customizing their screen, and being able to move buttons to different menus or letting you disable them would be really useful. It seems that Campfire does have some useful options, so it’s worth checking out before you will yourself to ignore it forever.

