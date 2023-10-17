Pokemon Go players call for changes to “underutilized” Showcases

Pokemon Go players are slamming Niantic for their “underutilized” Showcases, with many calling for drastic change.

Pokemon Go has had its fair share of ups and downs in 2023, with multiple new features being added, and plenty of community frustrations. Routes provided players with new ways to explore their environment, the newest Party Play invites users to create a group of Pokemon Go players to enjoy the game, and Showcases invite a small competition of who’s got the best ‘Mon out there.

However, each feature has seen its fair share of controversy, with the Route acceptance rate being a primary cause of frustration and the time limit for Party Play confusing most players. Showcases are no different, which has led many Pokemon Go users to call for a major change.

Pokemon Go fans slam Niantic for “underutilized” Showcases

Sharing their frustrations onto Reddit, one user questioned why the Showcases were so underutilized, explaining how players are in the “Second Smoliv showcase right now and a couple of weeks back we had 2 Growlithe showcases. And they’re always just “biggest size”. The concept is cool, but it’s like they’ve just implemented it and completely abandoned the feature the second they got it working and now it’s just automatically grabbing a featured mon every event.”

Along with their frustrations, the user suggested alternative ways the game could implement Showcases, to help spice it up a little.

Shortly after posting, many other Pokemon Go players took to the comments to share their thoughts. With plenty agreeing that Showcases could be more exciting.

“It’s really a boring mechanic” explained one user, who went on to say how “all of those contests you came up with are so much more interesting than just “Oh boy I found an XXL Pokemon!”

Others expressed their frustrations and suggested alternative ideas for Niantic to implement: “What I’d rather see would be more different showcases at the same time instead of 1 Pokemon and sometimes its evolution.”

One Pokemon Go fan explained how “CP and some stuff would be easy for super active/high-level players but they could do random showcases in between events like oldest mon or most recent with Pokémon that aren’t regularly in the pool.” This would help veteran players and beginners take part in Showcases, no matter their level or experience.

Ultimately, the lack of diversity and variety within these Showcases seems to be the primary reason for players’ frustrations, with many looking for new challenges to be added. No news regarding Showcases has been announced yet, but it’s clear many are waiting for something to change.