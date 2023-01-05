Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes.

Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title.

Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they increase someone’s chances of winning. Instead, Niantic fans need only to reach a minimum of 93.2 miles (150 kilometers) walked during the sweepstakes period, which began on January 1 and will end on January 31.

Those who achieve such a feat will gain entry into the sweepstakes, whose grand prize includes a pair of Niantic-branded shoes and a matching shoebox.

Article continues after ad

Second prize winners can expect to receive five gift codes to Niantic Supply valued at $100 USD apiece. And third prize winners will earn 10 gift codes to Niantic Supply, each worth $25 USD.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go fans have no interest in Niantic’s new sweepstakes

In a post that since received well over 5,000 upvotes, Redditor Uunikana said they’ll “pass” on Niantic’s Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes.

A meme accompanies the post in question, the image’s left side calling attention to the 150km requirement while the right shows a snow-covered residential street. Understandably, it’s far too cold in some places for such a challenge to be taken seriously.

One Reddit user from Minnesota joked, “I’ll be sure to keep PokeGo open when shoveling.” Someone else added to the chorus with, “For 150km, you better give me the sneakers! Ain’t no sweepstakes worth dying in the snow!”

Article continues after ad

Others were quick to note that even making the attempt seems pointless since there’s only one pair of shoes to win. That the second and third prizes will reward winners with currency for the Niantic store isn’t inspiring anyone to jump at the opportunity, either.