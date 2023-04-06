Pokemon Go players boycott A Mystic Hero event after Remote Raid Pass changes

Members of the Pokemon Go community are protesting Niantic’s Remote Raid Pass changes by skipping the upcoming A Mystic Hero event.

Pokemon Go fans are still coming to terms with Niantic’s controversial Remote Raid Pass changes, which have officially gone into effect as of April 6, 2023.

For those who may have missed the news, Niantic increased the in-game price of these passes and limited the number of times players can use them per day.

Since the announcement, the Pokemon Go community has been looking for ways to protest these upcoming changes. Now, they have decided to boycott the upcoming A Mystic Hero event.

Pokemon Go fans skipping Blanche’s event in protest

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit garnered a lot of support in the community after one fan made a thread titled, “Sorry Blanche, you need to figure this one out yourself.”

The OP attached an image of Niantic’s A Mystic Hero blog post which read “Trainers! Help out Blanche during the A Mystic Hero event.” The image was accompanied by a popular meme of the MCU’s Captain America saying “No, I don’t think I will,” while uninstalling Pokemon Go.

There has been a lot of talk among frustrated trainers who have claimed they will uninstall the game once April 6 rolls around, and it seems plenty of them are making good on their word.

“I’ve been playing Pokémon from Gameboy to this. I uninstalled it and slapped them a one-star. I feel great not having these legendary birds run on my [phone] anymore,” said one player.

Others voiced similar opinions, as one trainer replied, “I re-enabled location services today, hopped in, saw that then immediately disabled again. Nope. F*ck off, Niantic”

Of course, not everyone in the community seems keen on abandoning the game altogether following the controversial Remote Raid changes, like one fan who said, “FOMO will do its job,” implying that players deleting the app will be back in time when more interesting content is announced.

It’s doubtful that the Pokemon Go player base will ever know just how many players uninstalled the game on April 6, so only time will tell if their efforts move the needle for Niantic one way or another.