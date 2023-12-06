Pokemon Go players blast “useless” Fighting-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players are complaining about a common Fighting-type Pokemon with little use except for filling out the Pokedex.

One of the most frustrating aspects of Pokemon Go is opening the game and seeing a field full of useless Pokemon that you already own. You’ll still catch them to burn Poke Balls, gain Stardust, and hopefully encounter a Shiny, but it feels more like a chore than engaging gameplay.

Certain Pokemon in the mainline games earn the title of “Dex Filler,” as they make up the bulk of random encounters, like Pidgey and Rattata in Pokemon Red & Blue. In Pokemon Go, the Dex Fillers change constantly, creating a rotation of trash Pokemon that must be ignored.

One Pokemon is currently a pest in Pokemon Go due to how often it appears on the overworld, and how little impact it has on battles, even when facing the likes of the Team Rocket Grunts.

Game Freak / Nintendo

Pokemon Go players can’t stand Hitmontop

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit created a thread blasting Hitmontop due to how often it appears on the overworld, how much of a pain it is to catch, how little Stardust it provides, and how it’s useless in PvP battles.

“He’s also always everywhere. I feel so bloody stalked by it. I swear sometimes I can see 5-6 of them in a short 15 minute walk,” one user writes, while another says, “Worst common wild spawn in the game. Was utterly annoyed with them before I got my shiny.”

A few people did defend Hitmontop. “Eh what? With triple axel now it’s a perfectly decent, albeit not top meta Pokemon,” says one user, while another defended its Shiny form, “His shiny is awesome tho, pink leotard ftw.”

What’s funny about the disdain for the common Hitmontop in Pokemon Go is that they’re a pain to acquire in the mainline games. Usually, you need to evolve a Tyrogue with the same Attack and Defense stats, which can be a nightmare to arrange for players who don’t know what they’re doing.

The abundance of Hitmontop in Pokemon Go at least makes it easy to acquire one for the main games, as it can be sent to Pokemon Home. However, those who only care about Pokemon Go might want to dodge the Capoeira Pokemon if it shows up on their doorstep.

