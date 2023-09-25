Pokemon Go players bemused by their trainer’s questionable height

Pokemon Go players have realized that their trainer’s height doesn’t make much sense with it being inconsistent at best and completely implausible at worst, especially when compared to various Pokemon.

It goes without saying that Pokemon isn’t exactly the most realistic series. The premise is literally that you catch magical beasts that fight each other to become stronger and somehow the entire world’s economy and culture is based on that.

Even so, there are aspects that are grounded in realism and loosely based on science. For example, there are Pokemon designed to look like real animals and the likes of evolution & regional forms are reflected in the real world.

However, one thing that has never been accurate or realistic is the height and weight of most Pokemon with the numbers provided usually not making much sense.

Pokemon Go’s suspect height scaling leaves more questions than answers

Posting on the Pokemon Go subreddit, one user highlighted the questionable height scaling used when placing the trainer next to their partner Pokemon.

Simply titled “Okay Pokemon Go…” the post showed a supposedly 1.32m (4ft 6in) Pyroar towering over the trainer while a 1.69m (5ft 5in) Luxray barely reached their torso.

“Haha that’s dumb, also odd to think about the trainer being under 1.37 high,” one player responded finding the prospect of such a short main character hilarious.

Others highlighted even more egregious examples: “Dude I was so disappointed when Trevenant was so short compared to others but then I saw Wailord. IN AR MODE HE FITS IN MY HOUSE EASILY, HE SHOULDNT BE ABLE TO???”

Looking to offer an explanation one fan replied: “If I’m not mistaken, a lot of the Quadrupedal Pokémon are measured by length instead of height, the same is true for many of the Serpentine Pokémon like Onix or Dragonair.”

The Pokemon Company Dragonair is officially listed at 13’01”, apparently making it over twice as tall as the average man.

It’s not just Pyroar’s height though that had the Pokemon Go community perplexed with the idea that “a fricken lion weighs only 57kg,” being equally funny. A fair point considering a real-life nonmagical male Lion can weigh four times that.

As many pointed out though the height and weight of various Pokemon probably shouldn’t be taken too seriously. After all, this is the series where a “time traveling onion,” as one person gracefully put it managed to become a Mythical being.

For more Pokemon Go news and other viral community stories, head over to check out our coverage.