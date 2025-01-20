Pokemon Go players beg Niantic to keep temporary change “forever”

Niantic has made a big change to their new Pokemon Go Shadow Raid event and players are eager to see this temporary feature added “forever.”

Pokemon Go has implemented a new change to its Shadow Raid event. Players can now engage with the feature remotely. This rework makes the event much more accessible and allows users who aren’t closely located to still engage and play.

Implemented as part of the Fashion Week: Takeover and the Ho-oh Shadow Raid Day events, developer Niantic introduced this new remote access in the game’s history.

Unlike typical Raid Battles, Shadow Raids are rare events wherein a Gym has been taken over by Team Go Rocket and a Shadow Pokemon is the Raid Boss. When trainers enter the Gym and defeat the new Shadow Raid Boss, they are then given the chance to capture it and add a unique Pokemon to their collection in the process.

Pokemon Go players want remote Shadow Raids to be a permanent

Based on early reception, trainers are thrilled by this addition and are already calling on Niantic to keep remote access for Shadow Raid “forever.”

On the Pokemon Go X post (formerly Twitter) unveiling the new Shadow Raid, users have not shied away from sharing their excitement over the new remote access.

One Pokemon Go player commented, “Thank you so much for allowing it to be remote! An event I couldn’t care less about turned into a really fun time!” Another added, “Remote raids forever pls!”

In a new Reddit thread discussing the topic, players were also excited by the prospect of remote access to Shadow Raids becoming a mainstay for Pokemon Go.

The original poster wrote, “I’m hardly ever able to do Shadow Legendaries. Thanks to this event I was able to get a shiny shadow Registeel AND a hundo-purified one. Implement this permanently, Niantic!”

Niantic has not yet revealed whether or not remote access will become a permanent feature for Pokemon Go, however, players are eager to see this become a consistent addition in the future.