Pokemon Go players baffled “frustrating” Raid bug still not fixed

Pokemon Go players have continued to voice their frustrations over the persistence of a bug affecting Raids.

With Niantic’s mobile game currently experiencing high engagement from ongoing and upcoming events, complaints concerning unreliable Raid timers have become more frequent.

One player was forced to forego what should have been a chance to catch Necrozma during Go Fest New York under similar circumstances. This time around, the affected Trainer was denied what should have been a victory over another Ultra Beast, Guzzlord.

“Why do Raids last five minutes if the last five seconds don’t matter at all?” read the rant on Reddit. Providing further context, the thread’s author added “I did this Guzzlord Raid three times, beat it twice at the last second and the game decides to f**k me over both times and say that I lost.”

If the allotted time is lower than that advertised, the author queried why Raids aren’t adjusted to run for 290 seconds instead.

Niantic The bug isn’t specific to a single Raid Pokemon.

“That’s what happened to me yesterday,” came one response, adding “I could have easily won in the last six seconds and then it just said time was up. I was very frustrated.”

Others suggested bringing teammates to Raids to ensure ‘mons are defeated with plenty of time remaining, though replies pointed out the issue is twofold. Timers have a habit of being inaccurate as well as the existence of a bug that prevents victory.

“It still wouldn’t have worked. The problem is not that he could not beat it, the problem is that he faced a bug that still would have happened.”

“The timer doesn’t stop when the boss HP gets to zero. Instead, it keeps the countdown,” another elaborated.

Whether Niantic is aware of the issues is unclear. No statement has been released by the developer at the time of writing.

Fortunately for those affected, there’s no shortage of Ultra Beast Raids taking place. Inbound From Ultra Space runs from July 8-12 and boasts numerous rewards.