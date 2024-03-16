Pokemon Go players baffled by strange Sliggoo and Decidueye asset issues

Pokemon Go players were left baffled after many noticed a strange asset issue affected the Goomy evolution line and more.

As a live-service mobile game, Pokemon Go is constantly getting updated to add new content like Pokemon models, graphics, and more.

Sometimes, those updates unfortunately end up leaving the mobile game in a worse state than it was previously. This can often lead to players encountering strange and sometimes frustrating bugs.

Now, Pokemon Go trainers have noticed a strange asset issue that has affected the Goomy evolution line and more.

Pokemon Go trainers notice missing assets for Goomy and more

The asset issue came to the communities’ attention through TheSilphRoad subreddit, where multiple trainers made posts about problems surrounding Goomy and Hisuian Decidueye.

One UK player made a post on the subreddit in the early hours of March 16, 2024, and asked if other fans noticed a “Kalos asset issue.”

The OP said, “I’m having trouble with the assets of three Kalos Pokémon: Sligoo, Goodra, and Xerneas. Assets aren’t displaying and I’ve done the assets download in settings.”

In their Pokedex, the model graphics for Sliggoo, Goodra, and Xerneas were simply missing from the game. Even the silhouette models were nowhere to be found.

Trainers in the comments corroborated that they had the same asset issue as the OP. However, when checking with friends, one claimed to have the problem while another did not.

Over the course of the day, more posts surrounding this same issue populated the forum. Another trainer noted that the problem extended to Decidueye, whose assets were all replaced with Hisuian Decidueye’s.

A different post began gaining traction among fans after a user posted multiple screenshots showing Goomy evolving into Hisuian Decidueye.

Their post also confirmed that assets for Sliggoo were completely missing from their game as well.

Some speculated that the mobile game may be trying to pull assets for the Hisuian version of Sliggoo and Goodra, despite them not being in the game yet.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what exactly is causing this asset error in Pokemon Go. Hopefully, Niantic will roll out some sort of update to fix things for those affected.