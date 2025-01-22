Pokemon Go players are using a strategy to claim Battle League rewards without battling

The rewards offered by the Battle League challenges may not be outstanding, however, Pokemon Go players have still found a way to claim them using a technicality.

The Battle League is a core feature in Niantic’s mobile game, where players can go head-to-head in battles against other trainers. They are divided into tiers: Great, Ultra, and Master, with each having different requirements.

Besides proving supremacy and having a good time competing with the best creatures in Pokemon Go, participating in these battles can get trainers many prizes while climbing the ranks.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, getting through some of the challenges can be a bit tedious, which is why some are using a technicality to get the rewards without even fighting.

Battle League strategy explained

A user from the Pokemon Go Reddit noticed that many of the Battle League tasks require players to participate but not necessarily win the combats to claim the prizes.

As a result, they decided to use the weakest team possible to enter the battles, let themselves lose and thus get what they want without having to waste a lot of time actually fighting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The user accompanied the post with their chosen team, which consists of three extremely weak Shinies with CPs that don’t exceed 15.

Players jumped into the comments to share their teams, with many using weak Shinies, starters, or even color-coded Pokemon just for the fun of it. One trainer even posted a screenshot of their Shiny Carvanha, Shiny Marill, and Shiny Fomantis, all sharing green tones.

Users immediately agreed with the strategy, and one stated, “You will complete the quest and your opponent will be happy. Win-win”.

Article continues after ad

Another shared how that helps in a deeper way and explained, “I’m all for people doing this, it increases my chances of getting the one win I actually care about. I use a star piece before using a premium battle pass so that when I get that 1 win, I can immediately claim the first reward for 1.5x the amount of stardust. I don’t really care about the rest”.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s not all that easy, as sometimes players refuse to take part and won’t attack their opponents once they see how low their CP is. “I literally had someone with the Max CP against a 10 CP Magikarp and they refused to attack. I just left. You don’t want the free win, that’s fine with me”, an annoyed player commented.

Article continues after ad

The current Dual Destiny season rewards are focused on Pokemon encounters, but these don’t get good until you reach Ace Rank or higher where you can catch the elusive Deino, Frigibax, and others.

The Battle League is a great feature that keeps players active in between events, which is why players need to get more exciting rewards if Niantic wants them to take the challenges seriously.